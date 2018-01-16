Serbians unable to ask questions during Lavrov presser
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday held his annual news conference, attended by 400 accredited journalists from around the world.Source: O2
This year, journalists from Serbia were not given the opportunity to ask questions of interest to them: about the stance regarding the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center in Nis, and the details of the expected appointment of Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko as Russia's new ambassador to Serbia.
The news conference was marked by Lavrov's criticism of the activities of the Unites States regarding almost all global issues - Syria, the Middle East, Ukraine, North Korea, the pressure Washington exerts on others, and the expansion of NATO.
The last point - i.e., Macedonia's possible membership in NATO - is how Lavrov explained the attempts to find a solution to the name dispute between Greece and Macedonia that have lately picked up.