World Serbians unable to ask questions during Lavrov presser Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday held his annual news conference, attended by 400 accredited journalists from around the world. Source: O2 Tuesday, January 16, 2018 | 12:05 Tweet (Getty Images, file)

This year, journalists from Serbia were not given the opportunity to ask questions of interest to them: about the stance regarding the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center in Nis, and the details of the expected appointment of Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko as Russia's new ambassador to Serbia.

The news conference was marked by Lavrov's criticism of the activities of the Unites States regarding almost all global issues - Syria, the Middle East, Ukraine, North Korea, the pressure Washington exerts on others, and the expansion of NATO.



The last point - i.e., Macedonia's possible membership in NATO - is how Lavrov explained the attempts to find a solution to the name dispute between Greece and Macedonia that have lately picked up.