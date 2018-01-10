World "Serbia in EU in 2025 - that's just best case scenario" According to the draft European Commission strategy, 2025 as the year of the Western Balkan countries' admission to the EU is not any kind of "a fixed date." Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 10, 2018 | 11:34 Tweet (Thinkstock)

Instead, writes Vienna's Presse newspaper, it represents "only the best case scenario."

The newspaper said it learned this from the European Commission.



The European Commission's goal, according to a draft to be presented on February 7, is to "increase reform pressure" on "countries like Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia and Kosovo".



The Austrian daily further pointed out that the first summit on EU integration of the Western Balkans since the one in Thessaloniki in 2003 will be held in May in Bulgaria.