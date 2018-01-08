World "US lost Russia when it attacked Yugoslavia" - RT head RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has told CBS about "when and how" most Russians changed their stance toward the United States. Source: Sputnik Monday, January 8, 2018 | 15:10 Tweet (screen capture, file)

Referring to NATO's 1999 attack on the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, then consisting of Serbia and Montenegro, Simonyan, according to Sputnik, said:

"It happened in 1999, when you bombed Yugoslavia."



In Russia, she said, "we found that absolutely unfair, outrageous - illegal because it wasn't approved of by the United Nations."



"It was a shock. America had Russia wrapped around it little - little pinky through the whole '90s. We did everything you told us. And we were eager to do more and more. The whole nation - Russian nation was like, 'Tell us what else we can do to please you. We want to be like you. We love you'," Simonyan told the US network.



"And then in 1999 - bam. You bomb Yugoslavia. And that was the end of it. In a minute, in one day. And that's when you lost us, unfortunately," the RT head said.