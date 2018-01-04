World Chinese leader tells troops "not to fear death" Chinese President Xi Jinping has addressed thousands of soldiers, in what Western media say was "another tub-thumping display of military brawn." Source: B92 Thursday, January 4, 2018 | 12:11 Tweet (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Xi told the troops gathered in the Hebei province "to always be ready to fight and sure to win," and that they should fear “neither hardship nor death."

According to the Guardian, the move was designed to "further strengthen his political position." The British newspaper also said that the Chinese president "reaffirmed his status as China’s most dominant leader since Chairman Mao."



According to the report, Xi said the military should create an elite and powerful force that is always ready for the fight, capable of combat and sure to win in order to fulfill the tasks bestowed by the Party and the people in the new era.



The Guardian cited the People’s Daily as reporting that "as Xi Jinping announced his instructions, there was prolonged and thunderous applause,” and added that "the party’s official newspaper" also published "a photograph showing Xi clad in combat fatigues and black leather gloves."