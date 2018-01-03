World Germany voices support for demonstrators in Iran Germany is "following developments in Iran with concern" but "stresses that protesters deserve respect." Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 3, 2018 | 15:29 Tweet (Tanjug/AP, illustration purposes)

Tanjug reported this on Wednesday, citing Reuters.

“The federal government considers it legitimate when people courageously protest their economic and political woes on the streets as is happening in Iran at the moment and they have our respect,” German government's spokesperson Ulrike Demmer is quoted as saying.



Demmer also "urged Iranian authorities to initiate dialogue with the protesters and to respond proportionately to demonstrators who engage in violence, adding that Germany was alarmed by reports of deaths in six days of unrest," Reuters said.



The demonstrations began because of economic hardships - but some demonstrators are shouting slogans against the government and supreme leader Ayatollah Al Khamenei, Tanjug is reporting.



Khamenei on Tuesday accused the enemies of Iran of inciting riots in that country.



"In recent days, Iran's enemies have used a variety of tools including cash, weapons, politics and the intelligence apparatus to create problems for the Islamic Republic," he said in a statement posted on his website.