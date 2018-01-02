World Another EU official sees "crucial year for Balkans" EU foreign policy and security chief Federica Mogherini thinks 2018 will be "a crucial year for the Balkans." Source: B92 Tuesday, January 2, 2018 | 15:11 Tweet (File)

Writing on her website, federicamogherini.net, the EU official singled out "12 special moments marking 2017 that she brings with her into the new year."

The third on the list - after "Relaunching our Union, starting with defense," and, "At work with Africa for migrants" - is "The Balkans’ path towards our Union."



"It was not an easy year in the Balkans," Mogherini writes.



"I visited the six capitals of the region in one of the most difficult moments - in some cases, a moment of deep political crisis (I wrote about that trip here). Today, thanks to bold decisions and to some great work we did together, those crises have been addressed and mostly solved."



According to her, "the path towards reforms has restarted (although there is still much work to do) and the compass of European integration is showing the way,"



"2018 will be a crucial year, to consolidate and make this path irreversible. It would be an important result not only for the region, but for the whole of Europe," Mogherini concluded.



On Monday, EU Commissionaire for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn wrote on Twitter that he thought 2018 would be "a decisive year for the Western Balkans."