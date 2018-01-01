World EU official predicts "decisive year for Western Balkans" EU Commissionaire for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn thinks 2018 will be "a decisive year for the Western Balkans." Source: Tanjug Monday, January 1, 2018 | 12:42 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

"At the end of this challenging year I would like to thank all our partners in our immediate or more distant neighborhood for the dedicated cooperation throughout 2017! Let us be proud of the joint achievements and reinforce efforts where progress still needs to be made," Hahn wrote on Twitter, and added in a second post:

"2018 will be a decisive year for the Western Balkans and an opportunity for even closer cooperation with all partners to tackle the common challenges.Thus,I wish all partners-political actors and citizens-a peaceful & prosperous New Year! Let’s shape the future together, for our youth!"