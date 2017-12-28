World FSB told to "act lawfully, but shoot and kill if necessary" Russian President Vladimir Putin has "ordered the FSB to act within the law when detaining criminals," TASS is reporting on Thursday. Source: Tanjug Thursday, December 28, 2017 | 16:50 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

However, he added that in the event of a threat to the lives of law enforcement officers "no one should be captured but should instead be eliminated on the spot."

"A terror attack was committed in St. Petersburg yesterday (Wednesday). I instructed the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) to act within the law, only the law, while working with these terrorists, when detaining them. However, if there is a threat to the lives and health of our employees, our officers, to act decisively, not to capture anyone and eliminate gunmen on the spot," he stressed.



Putin added that the FSB recently thwarted another attempted terror attack.



An explosion on Wednesday in a St. Petersburg supermarket left 13 people injured, eight whom remain in hospital, TASS reported on Thursday.