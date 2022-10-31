World A series of explosions was heard this morning in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv The 250th day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 31, 2022 | 08:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STR

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine this morning.



Regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported rocket attacks.



Witnesses report that smoke is rising over Kyiv after a dozen explosions.



The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that the city was hit by two rockets targeting a "critical infrastructure facility".



Russia has stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks after blaming Kyiv for an explosion that damaged a bridge in Crimea.



Cherkasy Region Administration also reported that a critical infrastructure site in the region was hit.



The Guardian foreign correspondent, Luke Harding, also confirmed that air raid sirens went off in the capital just after 6 a.m.