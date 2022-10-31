A series of explosions was heard this morning in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv
The 250th day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway.Source: Tanjug
Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine this morning.
Regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported rocket attacks.
Witnesses report that smoke is rising over Kyiv after a dozen explosions.
The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that the city was hit by two rockets targeting a "critical infrastructure facility".
Russia has stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks after blaming Kyiv for an explosion that damaged a bridge in Crimea.
Cherkasy Region Administration also reported that a critical infrastructure site in the region was hit.
The Guardian foreign correspondent, Luke Harding, also confirmed that air raid sirens went off in the capital just after 6 a.m.
#BREAKING: Explosions heard in #Kyiv - Reuters https://t.co/A3wxS2Fskb pic.twitter.com/5yU5jksRx3— Arab News (@arabnews) October 31, 2022
⚡️Explosions reported in Kharkiv, air raid sirens are on across country.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 31, 2022
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Russia "hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city."
Cherkasy Oblast Administration also reported that a critical infrastructure site in the region was hit.
Filmed by ITV News this morning looking north from the centre of Kyiv: https://t.co/e21ZFk4UmL pic.twitter.com/PJPFxBiz8s— Rohit Kachroo (@RohitKachrooITV) October 31, 2022