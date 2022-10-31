World 0

A series of explosions was heard this morning in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv

The 250th day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine this morning.

Regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported rocket attacks.

Witnesses report that smoke is rising over Kyiv after a dozen explosions.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that the city was hit by two rockets targeting a "critical infrastructure facility".

Russia has stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks after blaming Kyiv for an explosion that damaged a bridge in Crimea.

Cherkasy Region Administration also reported that a critical infrastructure site in the region was hit.

The Guardian foreign correspondent, Luke Harding, also confirmed that air raid sirens went off in the capital just after 6 a.m.

"Russians, we are not afraid of the dark"

Addressing the nation from the dark Kyiv street, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is not afraid: "Shelling will not break us".

