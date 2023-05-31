World Macron acknowledged: Priština is to blame... French President Emmanuel Macron said today in Bratislava that Pristina is responsible for the unrest in the north of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 12:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/Yoan Valat, Pool via AP

He also expressed hope to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of Belgrade and Pristina later this week.



At a press conference in Bratislava, where the security forum "GLOBSEC 2023" is being held, Macron said that the authorities in Pristina are responsible for the unrest, which, as he noted, has increased sharply since the Albanian mayors took office in the municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, with the Serbs as the majority.



He added that he hopes to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and "the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia" later this week, reports Reuters.