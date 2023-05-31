World The Russians are heading for London? "They started a war" "London is effectively waging an undeclared war against Moscow, which means that any British official can be considered a legitimate military target." Source: Sputnik Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 09:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

This was stated by the Deputy President of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev.



He paid attention to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, James Cleverley, who said that Ukraine has the right to "project force" outside its borders.



"Today, Great Britain acts as an ally of Ukraine, providing it with military assistance in the form of military equipment and experts. So, it is de facto waging an undeclared war against Russia. In that case, any of its public officials (both military and civilian who contribute to the war) can be considered a legitimate military target," Medvedev said.



He pointed out that London was and remains Moscow's eternal enemy. "The stupid officials of Great Britain, our eternal enemy, should bear in mind that according to the generally recognized international law governing the conduct of war under modern conditions, including the Hague and Geneva Conventions with their additional protocols, their position can also be qualified as being at war", wrote Medvedev on Twitter.