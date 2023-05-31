World Blinken clearly said: Approve immediately U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Turkey to immediately verify Sweden's accession to NATO. Source: index.hr Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 09:27 Tweet Share TanjugAP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Blinken said that this Nordic country has already taken significant steps to resolve the demands that official Ankara has made Sweden's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance conditional on, Reuters reports.



The U.S. Secretary of State rejected claims that the Biden administration agreed to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in exchange for Turkey's acceptance of Sweden's membership in NATO, even though, as he says, the U.S. Congress was in favor of such an agreement.



Speaking at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the northern Swedish city of Luleå, Blinken said Washington would continue to work to complete the process of Sweden's accession to the Alliance until the NATO summit in mid-July.



"We believe that the time has come for the admission of Sweden and there is no reason not to move forward in that process. Turkey has expressed legitimate concerns, but I am happy that the process will be completed in the coming weeks. I have no doubt that it can be realised and we expect that'', Blinken said.