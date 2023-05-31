World A slap in the face to Pristina: "You have no place in the Council of Europe and EU" Escalation of violence showed Kosovo has no place in the Council of Europe and EU, announced the spokesperson for foreign affairs of the Alternative for Germany Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The latest escalation of violence showed that the so-called Kosovo has no place in the Council of Europe and the EU, announced the spokesperson for foreign affairs of the Alternative for Germany.



Petr Bystron, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as well as the German Bundestag, says that the region remains a powder keg. "If we received it in the Council of Europe and the EU, we would transfer the problems of the region to our institutions and thereby destabilize them," he added.



The AfD parliamentary group calls on the federal government to immediately stop the activities on the admission of Kosovo to the Council of Europe," said the AfD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag.



The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs previously condemned the attacks in northern Kosovo in which KFOR soldiers and civilians were injured and called for an immediate de-escalation.