World War - Day 461: Chaos, panic, mass attacks; Russia prepares a response The 461st day of the conflict in Ukraine has ended. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 01:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the imminent start of a counter-offensive by the country's Armed Forces.



"We approved the dates for the start of the movement of our troops, the decisions were made thanks to the brigades that prepared for it," Zelensky said in a video address.

A center for temporary accommodation in the Belgorod region was shelled, there are casualties

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced today that there were casualties in the Ukrainian shelling of the center for temporary accommodation for residents of the Shebekin district.



"Today, the armed forces of Ukraine opened fire on the center for temporary accommodation for residents of the resettled rural municipalities of the Shebek district, and there are dead and injured people," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.



The RIA agency reminds that on May 22, the Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance group entered the territory of the Belgorod region, after which the anti-terrorist operation regime was introduced in that region.



The following day, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Ukrainian nationalists who invaded the area had been "defeated" and had lost more than 70 people.



According to local authorities, one civilian was killed and 13 were injured as a result of the actions of the saboteurs.

Moscow region under massive drone attack

"For about an hour, Russian air defense has been trying to shoot down aircraft that are attacking the Russian capital but have not always successfully - some have hit their targets.”



One of the types of drones spotted in Moscow is similar to an attack drone manufactured by Ukrjet. He covers up to 800 kilometers and already visited the Moscow suburbs in February. A total of around 30 drones terrorized Moscow and the region in the morning.

MASSIVE DRONE ATTACK ON MOSCOW 🇷🇺



“⚡️Moscow and Moscow region under massive drone attack



For about an hour, Russian air defense has been trying to shoot down aircraft that are attacking the Russian capital, but have not always successfully - some have hit their targets.” pic.twitter.com/2QsY8Gpjd1 — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) May 30, 2023 UJ-22 Airborne, you? One of the types of drones spotted in #Moscow is similar to an attack drone manufactured by #Ukrjet. He covers up to 800 kilometers and already visited the Moscow suburbs in February. A total of ~30 drones terrorized Moscow and the region in the morning pic.twitter.com/0F5cagETgX — J.We’ll see (@julia791979) May 30, 2023

The British published a new war map of Ukraine