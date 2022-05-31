World 0

Moscow "strikes" at Podgorica: "Get out!"

Russia has declared a persona non grata an employee of the Montenegrin embassy in Moscow.

Source: Tanjug
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Leonid Altman
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Leonid Altman

This move was realized in response to Podgorica's April 7th decision to expel diplomats from the Russian embassy in Podgorica.

The Montenegrin ambassador in Moscow was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia today, where he was handed a note about it, it was published on the website of the Russian Ministry.

On April 7, Podgorica declared four Russian diplomats personae non gratae.

