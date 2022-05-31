World Moscow "strikes" at Podgorica: "Get out!" Russia has declared a persona non grata an employee of the Montenegrin embassy in Moscow. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 16:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Leonid Altman

This move was realized in response to Podgorica's April 7th decision to expel diplomats from the Russian embassy in Podgorica.



The Montenegrin ambassador in Moscow was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia today, where he was handed a note about it, it was published on the website of the Russian Ministry.



On April 7, Podgorica declared four Russian diplomats personae non gratae.