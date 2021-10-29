World The election of Christopher Hill blocked Candidate for the position of the U.S. Ambassador in Belgrade, Christopher Hill, and twenty other colleagues will wait for the Senate to confirm their election. Source: RTS Friday, October 29, 2021 | 16:35 Tweet Share EPA/FREDERIC J. BROWN / POOL

Republican Senator Ted Cruz blocked the entire process due to the withdrawal of the Joseph Biden administration from blocking the Russian project "North Stream 2".



Among the candidates whose choice, at least for now, has been suspended is Biden's favorite for the post of ambassador to Belgrade, Christopher Hill, and the probable future head of U.S. diplomacy in Pristina, Jeffrey Hovenier.



The only Biden candidate whose choice is not in question is the future U.S. Ambassador to Beijing, Nicholas Burns, another veteran of diplomatic maneuvers that followed the disintegration of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.



Burns' choice is certain due to the fact that the United States has not had an ambassador to China for more than a year, who was previously confirmed by the Senate, reports Bloomberg.



In addition to Cruz, the election of the majority of ambassadors is also blocked by Senator Josh Hawley.



Democrats accuse Republicans of inflicting great damage on American foreign policy with such moves.

U.S. "invasion" of the Balkans?

According to Washington's latest moves, America is returning to the Balkans in great style.



Judging by the five that the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, delegated to deal with the Balkan countries in the coming period, Washington has very serious intentions in this area in the coming period.



Biden's five specials are Gabriel Escobar, Christopher Hill, Jeffrey Hovenier, Michael Murphy and James O'Brien - some will deal with the region as ambassadors, some as State Department special envoys, but they all have in common that they are seasoned diplomats, energetic. They know the Balkans practically like the back of their hand and everyone speaks Serbian.