World China sent a strong protest to the United States Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing expresses strong protest to Washington over the release of a report on the origin of COVID-19. Source: Sputnik Sunday, August 29, 2021 | 23:31 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

He did that during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



"China is strongly protesting the recent publication of a so-called report on the investigation of the origin of the coronavirus compiled by the U.S. intelligence services," Wang Yi said, according to the official website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Chinese minister called on Washington to stop politicizing the issue of the origin of COVID-19. He stressed that the politicization of this problem is "the baggage left by the past US administration" and the sooner the United States gives it up, the sooner it will get out of the impasse".



Earlier, the American intelligence community published a report on the origin of the coronavirus.



The intelligence services concluded that the coronavirus was not created as a biological weapon. At the same time, the participants in the investigation could not reach a consensus.



They believe that there are two versions of the origin of the coronavirus: natural contact with an infected animal and an incident that happened in the laboratory.



U.S. President Joseph Biden previously accused China of hiding key information about the origin of the coronavirus and promised that he would not calm down until he received answers.



In May this year, the White House sent a statement according to which the version of the spread of the coronavirus due to the incident in the scientific laboratory is not excluded.