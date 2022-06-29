World United Kingdom refused British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss rejected the possibility of the United Kingdom being part of the European political community proposed by Macron. Source: Beta Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | 13:50 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Speaking at a hearing in the foreign policy committee of the lower house of the British parliament, Truss denied reports from the Élysée Palace in which it is suggested that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed interest in the European political community in a conversation with the French President.



Johnson and Macron talked on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven most industrialized countries in the world on June 26 in Germany.



Macron proposed the formation of a European political community that would be open to European states that share a common set of democratic values, regardless of whether they are members of the Union or not, whether they want to join it or have left it.



According to some analysts, Macron's idea could be a means for the future British governments to renew closer relations with the EU.



Truss, however, said that the priorities of Great Britain are strengthening the role of NATO and the G7, EURACTIV.com reported.