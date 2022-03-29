World Media: Russia has given up Russia has given up on demanding the "denazification" of Ukraine and is ready to allow it to join the European Union if it gives up NATO membership. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 11:55 Tweet Share Pregovarački sto/FOTO Tanjug/Turkish Presidency via AP

This was announced today by the "Financial Times", referring to unnamed sources familiar with the situation.



The paper, referring to four people close to the negotiations, said that a potential agreement could mean giving up Ukraine's efforts to join NATO in exchange for obtaining security guarantees.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that his country was not "trading in people, land or sovereignty", while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks had not brought significant progress so far.