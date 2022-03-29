World Incident at the negotiations: "It's not vodka" VIDEO Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are underway in Istanbul in a new attempt to calm tensions in Ukraine that has been going on for a month. Source: B92 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 11:54 Tweet Share Ruski i ukrajinski pregovarački timovi/FOTO Tanjug/Turkish Presidency via AP

Both sides record the number of dead soldiers, civilians and military equipment.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to host the talks.



Progress in negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian sides, which are being held in Istanbul today, would pave the way for a meeting between the two presidents, Erdogan said.



Details and requests made by the delegations at the meeting have already begun to leak.



The Russian side reacted sharply because of the footage in which the Russian army is humiliated. According to him, the Ukrainian side has promised to take measures against such recordings.



Ukrainian negotiator Mikhail Podolyak said that the conflict was now escalating.



"Both sides are calling for the destruction of both nations. There is a video that violates the Geneva Conventions," he said.



He said that if the laws against prisoners of war are violated, measures will be taken.



"The key issue is the agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine, which will enable us to end the war as Ukraine needs it," he said.



Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich also appeared at the talks. After the statement that he was poisoned, he came to Istanbul, where he was seen in public for the first time.



A video from the beginning of the negotiations was also published.



There was no water on the negotiator's table, as is usually the case. Next to the flags, there were bottles that confused the Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky.



Davyd Arakhamia reacted to that, telling him that it was not vodka, but an antiseptic that is placed on all tables due to COVID-19 infection.