"There's little hope"

In those negotiations, Kyiv is asking for a ceasefire without endangering territory or sovereignty, Reuters reports.



Ukraine and the United States have little hope of progress in the first direct talks between the two sides, after more than two weeks, although the Russian invasion seemed to have been halted on several fronts, according to the British agency.



On the occasion of the talks in Turkey, the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasized that Ukraine "will not trade in people, land or sovereignty."



"The minimum program is humanitarian issues, and the maximum program is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire," he said on Ukrainian television. A high official of the American State Department said that it seems that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to make compromises in order to end the war, and the adviser of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vadim Denisenko, said that he doubted that there would be any progress in the negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks so far had not yielded any substantial progress, but that it was important that they continue directly, but he did not want to give more information.



More than a month after the Russian attack began, more than 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine abroad, thousands have been killed and wounded, while Russia's economy has been hit by Western sanctions, according to Reuters.