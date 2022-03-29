World Today a new round of negotiations in Istanbul; Sirens echo throughout Kyiv The 34th day since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the end is not in sight. As the world prepares for a new round of talks, the death toll continues to rise Source: B92 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 07:19 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

At the same time, the West and Russia are "at war" on other fronts. Sanctions, threats, blackmail are "pouring in"... We are waiting - who will give in first.

Russia and Ukraine peace talks begin today at 9:30 a.m.

Negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul commenced today at 9:30 a.m., the Turkish president's office announced today. According to the statement, the negotiations will be held in the Dolmabahçe Palace, reports TASS.



"The meeting will be held behind closed doors," the statement added.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived at the Russia-Ukraine talks.



"The continuation of the war will not benefit anyone. Restoring peace will benefit your countries and everyone else. You, as delegations, bear the historical responsibility for the decisions made today," the Turkish president said at the opening of the Istanbul round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Tymoshenko: 1.099 people evacuated from Ukrainian cities

A total of 1.099 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors, said Deputy Chief of Staff of Ukrainian President Kirill Tymoshenko.



He wrote in an online announcement that yesterday, 586 people left the besieged city of Mariupol in cars, and 513 people were evacuated by buses in the Lugansk region, Reuters reported.