World Trump: I will leave the White House VIDEO US President Donald Trump stated today that he will leave the White House, if the Electoral College confirms the victory of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Source: B92 Friday, November 27, 2020 | 09:20

"Certainly I will. Certainly I will. And you know that. But I think a lot more will happen before January 20. A lot of things. A huge scam has been discovered. It's like we're a third world country," he said.



Trump also said that it would be difficult to accept the election results under such circumstances.



"These elections ar a fraud," Trump repeated in a conversation with journalists.



According to Reuters, Trump has so far refused to admit defeat, although in the meantime he has accepted to formally start the process of transition of power to the new administration of Joe Biden.



Reuters also reminds that Biden won 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232 votes, as well as six million more votes.

Biden's inauguration for the new president of the United States should be held on January 20 next year, reminds Reuters and states that previously, on December 14, the electors should vote and confirm the results of the November 3 elections.