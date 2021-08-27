World U.S. military leadership issued a statement The U.S. military leadership has promised to launch an offensive against the Islamic State after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport on Thursday. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 27, 2021 | 11:22 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, killing more than 70 people, including many US troops, who are practically in control of Kabul airport to ensure the evacuation of all foreigners and their associates from Afghanistan.



"The attack on the airport entrance was carried out by numerous armed members of the Islamic State, who opened fire on civilians and military forces," General Frank McKenzie from the U.S. Central Command told reporters at the Pentagon, Reuters reports.



He also promised that the evacuation from Kabul would continue, and warned that new attacks were expected.



"We have exposed more than 5.000 American soldiers to the risk of saving as many civilians as possible, and that is a noble mission, and today we saw first hand how dangerous it is. ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing this mission, I can assure you", Mackenzie said.



The U.S. General also said that the United States will reserve the right to act against IS in Afghanistan, if it is determined that they are connected to this cowardly attack, and that U.S. troops are ready to take measures against them, and will use all available military means in defense of Kabul airport.



The Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K), a branch of a terrorist organization that previously fought US forces in Syria and Iraq, has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed dozens of people, including Afghans trying to leave the country and at least a dozen members of the U.S. army.



An Islamist militant suicide bomber "managed to reach a large group of U.S. military translators and associates near the Baron Hotel near Kabul airport and detonated his explosive belt among them, killing about 60 people and wounding more than 100 others, including Taliban fighters", it is stated in the statement of the Islamic State.



A Taliban official told Reuters that a few days ago they arrested an ISIS fighter at the airport who told about plans during the interrogation, and that they therefore postponed gatherings in public places and advised their leaders not to participate in rallies, since the IS-K is sworn enemy of the Taliban.