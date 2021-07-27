World Unreal scenes in Italy - hundred of vehicles damaged VIDEO / PHOTO A strong storm followed by hail hit northern Italy on Monday afternoon. The fiercest storm hit the area near the city of Parma. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 | 14:09 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/ Kasia Gajek/Alamy Live News

How strong the storm was is best shown by the fact that several hundred vehicles were damaged due to the city on the highway between Parma and Piacenza, and that the road was closed for some time.



As can be seen in the footage, the drivers stopped their cars, and the damage was visible on the vehicles, primarily the broken windshields.

Hail storm damaged many cars today in Italy on A1 highway near #Parma https://t.co/JmDIHTdDwu pic.twitter.com/19r3YMlhKV — Giuseppe Locatelli (@locatellicharts) July 26, 2021

According to the Italian media, several traffic accidents occurred due to the storm.



Social media users claim that the hail was the size of a tennis ball.

Strong wind, heavy rain and hail caused significant material damage in the provinces of Reggio Emilia and Modena.



There, the storm tore down trees, roofs, and in some places there were floods.