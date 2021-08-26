World Biden outraged: We will not forgive or forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay US President Joe Biden addressed the public tonight after the terrorist attacks in Kabul. Source: B92 Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 23:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

The attacks killed 60 civilians and 12 U.S. soldiers, and injured at least 140 people.



The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.



"Terrorists attacked Kabul tonight," Biden said at the beginning of his address.



"ISIS-K took the lives of American soldiers. It wounded many civilians and many civilians were killed. The killed American soldiers were heroes, heroes who saved the lives of others," Biden said.



The American president said that their hearts were broken.



"Our hearts hurt because of all the victims. We are outraged and heartbroken," he stressed.



"To those who carried out the attack - you know, we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden threatened.



"We must complete this mission. The terrorists will not stop us, we will continue the evacuations. I have ordered attacks on ISIS-K sites. These terrorists will not win. We will save the Americans, and our allies. We will strike the terrorists whenever we want, where we want and how we want."



He emphasized that he would pull out all the Americans and allies.



The President of the United States said that he told the army that he would approve new forces if necessary.



"Everybody contacted me and said the goal was one - and that was to get as many people out of Kabul as possible."



"As for finding ISIS leaders who ordered this, we think we know who they are, we're not sure, and we'll get to them without major military operations".

Biden said that there are a lot of people who, if offered the opportunity, they would already be in the evacuation planes. He stressed that many of them would come to America.



"I am responsible for everything that has happened in recent months. But you know, like me, that the former president had an agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all forces by May. In return, he received a promise that the Taliban would not attack American forces."



"I stand firmly behind the decision to withdraw. Imagine where we would be if I said on May 1 that we would stay. I had only one option - to send more troops to fight the war and risk their lives to try to establish a democratic government in a country that has never in history been united and consists of tribes that have never agreed".



"It's time to end this war," Biden concluded.