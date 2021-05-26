World 0

"Iron Dome" shot down the Skylark drone by mistake VIDEO

The very expensive Israeli anti-aircraft system "Iron Dome" shot down the drone of the Israeli army during the conflict in Gaza.

Source: Sputnik
EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

During the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, thousands of rockets were fired across the border on both sides, and the "Iron Dome" shot down most of those flying to Israeli cities. However, that air defense system at one point "got confused and shot down the drone of the Israeli forces", "Haaretz" writes.

According to the Israeli newspaper, that raises the question of whether the Israeli army is able to take part in a longer conflict without harming its own forces, Sputnik reported, adding that the "Iron Dome" shot down the Skylark drone, which the Israeli army uses for monitoring and gathering information.

An Israeli army spokesman confirmed the information and said that the investigation is ongoing.

During the conflict in Gaza, Israel was able to keep its airspace open for passenger planes thanks to the fact that the "Iron Dome" can distinguish between enemy and non-threatening aircraft, but shooting down of the Israeli "Skylark" calls that into question.

