World New missile strike; Russia's worried; "It's time for the next phase" Sixty-second day of the war in Ukraine.

Although the Ministry of Defense announced a ceasefire in order for civilians to leave the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Kyiv says that there was no agreement between the two sides on the humanitarian corridor.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced a telephone conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for today.



Moscow offered to end the conflict, with a request to Kyiv to order the commanders of the fighters in Azovstal to release the civilians immediately. Ukraine, however, is seeking assurances from the UN Secretary General.



The leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, offered a reward of one million dollars for information on the location of the "battalion of Sheikh Mansur and Dudayev", which he claims is helping the Ukrainian forces in the conflict with Russia.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published a video of the destruction of weapons and military equipment warehouses for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The blow was delivered by a precision-guided missile weapon.

Erdogan proposed to Putin the resumption of negotiations in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is necessary to continue the negotiation process between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul, the Turkish leader's office said.

Pushilin: A new phase of the operation is needed after the liberation of the DNR

The president of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR), Denis Pushilin, believes that after reaching the borders of the Donetsk region, it is necessary to start the next phase of the operation in Ukraine, considering, as he said, "the situation in Transnistria and shelling of Russian border regions".



"Of course, speed is important for us - the speed of reaching the constitutional borders in order to continue the next phases of the operation, which are practically necessary after what we see happening in Transnistria, in the border regions of Russia," Pushilin said, RIA Novosti reports.



News from Transnistria is causing concern in the Kremlin, said Dmitry Peskov.



"The only thing I can say is that we are following very carefully how the situation is developing there. Without a doubt, the news coming from there is a cause for concern," a Kremlin spokesman said.