Russian helicopter shot down; Explosions echo all over Kyiv VIDEO
The war in Ukraine entered its third day: the fighting doesn't stop, there are more and more victims. Citizens flee the country, officials call for negotiationsSource: B92
Although international officials are calling for negotiations, the fighting does not stop, more and more people have died, and the Ukrainian subway has completely taken over the function of a shelter.
A close associate of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, claims that the advance of Russian forces towards Kyiv has been stopped and that about 3.500 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in the fighting in Ukraine so far, Reuters reports.
"We attack the enemy around Kyiv, and for now we have stopped their advance," said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to President Zelensky.
⚡️Russian artillery fire has struck Kyiv's children's cancer hospital Okhmadyt, killing one child and wounding two, along with two adults, TSN reported.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022
Eyewitnesses reported that the city is under fire from multiple-launch rocket systems.
Had a phone conversation with @BorisJohnson. Grateful to the British Prime Minister for his position, new decisions to enhance the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian army. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022