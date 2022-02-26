World Russian helicopter shot down; Explosions echo all over Kyiv VIDEO The war in Ukraine entered its third day: the fighting doesn't stop, there are more and more victims. Citizens flee the country, officials call for negotiations Source: B92 Saturday, February 26, 2022 | 21:20 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS

Although international officials are calling for negotiations, the fighting does not stop, more and more people have died, and the Ukrainian subway has completely taken over the function of a shelter.



A close associate of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, claims that the advance of Russian forces towards Kyiv has been stopped and that about 3.500 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in the fighting in Ukraine so far, Reuters reports.



"We attack the enemy around Kyiv, and for now we have stopped their advance," said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to President Zelensky.