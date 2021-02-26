World Moscow's urgent reaction: You are bombing a sovereign state, causing a huge conflict Russia immediately reacted to the news that US President Joe Biden ordered air strikes on Syria. Source: Sputnik Friday, February 26, 2021 | 09:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/ rawf8 Ilustracija: Shutterstock/ rawf8

Russian senator and representative of the Council of the Federation of Russia, Vladimir Jabarov, announced that it was a matter of bombing a sovereign state, Sputnik reported.



"This attack is against all laws, Syria is a sovereign state. I do not rule out the possibility that official Damascus will address the Security Council with a request to discuss this attack in an emergency session," he said.



Jabarov also said that this is a very dangerous thing and that it could lead to an escalation of the situation in the entire region. "All this can lead to a large-scale conflict," Jabarov warned.