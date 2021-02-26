World On Biden's orders - United States attacked Syria from the air, there are casualties U.S. military carried out air strikes in eastern Syria on President Biden's orders on the facilities Pentagon claims belong to the pro-Iranian militia. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 26, 2021 | 08:22 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/Stratos Brilakis

The air strike is a response to the missile attack on US targets in Iraq and was of limited dimensions, it is possible that there would be no escalation, Reuters reports. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that 17 pro-Iranian fighters were killed in those attacks.



"Three trucks of ammunition were destroyed in the attacks (...) Many were killed," said the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdul Rahman.



"On the orders of President Biden, the U.S. military carried out airstrikes earlier tonight on infrastructure used by militant groups backed by Iran in eastern Syria," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.



He stated that Biden would act in order to protect American and coalition soldiers. "At the same time, we acted in a certain way with the goal of de-escalating the overall situation in eastern Syria and Iraq," Kirby added.



He said the attacks destroyed many facilities at the border checkpoint used by pro-Iranian groups such as Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS), an Iranian-backed, Iraqi Shiite militant group.