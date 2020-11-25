World 0

Trump's last moves; "It is my great honor"

US President Donald Trump has granted pardon of his former national security adviser, General Michael Flynn.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE/ CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL
Foto: EPA-EFE/ CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to General Flynn and his wonderful family", Trump wrote on his Twitter account and wished the Flynns happy holidays.

Flynn is the second Trump associate to whom the president gave a pardon after he was convicted in the process of Russian influence in the 2016 presidential elections, AP reports.

Earlier, US President pardoned Roger Stone, his long-term close associate, only a few days before Stone was supposed to report to serve his prison sentence.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Germany starts first?

Germany could start with immunization of the citizens against coronavirus as early as next month, announced German Minister of Health Jens Spahn.

World Monday, November 23, 2020 08:54 Comments: 0
Steve_Allen/Depositphotos

I WON THE ELECTION!

Donald Trump has no intention of reconciling with the results of the presidential elections held on November 3

World Monday, November 16, 2020 09:30 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/ Chris Kleponis / POOL
page 1 of 22 go to page