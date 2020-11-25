World Trump's last moves; "It is my great honor" US President Donald Trump has granted pardon of his former national security adviser, General Michael Flynn. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 23:45 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to General Flynn and his wonderful family", Trump wrote on his Twitter account and wished the Flynns happy holidays.



Flynn is the second Trump associate to whom the president gave a pardon after he was convicted in the process of Russian influence in the 2016 presidential elections, AP reports.



Earlier, US President pardoned Roger Stone, his long-term close associate, only a few days before Stone was supposed to report to serve his prison sentence.