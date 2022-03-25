World Ukraine confirmed - "The enemy has partially succeeded" Russian forces have partially created a land corridor to Crimea from the territory in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced. Source: B92 Friday, March 25, 2022 | 14:08 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"The enemy has partially succeeded in creating a land corridor between the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and part of the Donetsk region," the online announcement reads.



This comes after British intelligence said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had recaptured cities 35 kilometers east of Kyiv.