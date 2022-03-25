World Biden an hour and a half from Ukraine; People are dying of hunger in Mariupol; The Russian military operation in Ukraine has been going on for a month. Shelling is everyday life, and war reports say a truce is out of the question. Source: B92, Beta/AFP, index.hr Friday, March 25, 2022 | 09:47 Tweet Share Tanjug/ (AP Photo/ AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

The UN Security Council did not adopt a Russian resolution calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine to evacuate civilians. Russia and China voted in favor of the document.



At the summit, NATO announced that it was sending four new combat groups to Eastern Europe.



They announced that they would significantly strengthen their military presence on NATO's eastern borders, which includes fighter jets, submarines...

Sorrow for the demolished home

The Russians destroyed the Ukrainian fuel depot

Russia's armed forces destroyed a major fuel depot near Kyiv in a missile attack, Russia's defense ministry said on Friday.



Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at the briefing that the attack happened on Thursday night, using Caliber cruise missiles fired from the sea.



Konashenkov said the warehouse was used to supply the Ukrainian armed forces in the center of the country.

Death in Mariupol

Tanjug/ AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

People in Mariupol are dying of hunger, the City Council of that city reported, and the agencies report.



The dramatic announcement pointed out that people began to die due to lack of food in the besieged city.



"More and more people have been left without access to food," reads their announcement, which states that all attempts to deliver food and medicine to the inhabitants of that city have been stopped.

Mariupol will fall?

Tanjug/ AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

According to the Institute for the Study of War in Washington, the Russian army has nevertheless made progress in besieged Mariupol.



It should be reminded that the city has been marked several times as a point that will break the war in Ukraine, but so far the Western media have claimed that the Russians failed to conquer it.



However, now the American Institute claims otherwise, stating that members of the Russian army entered the central area of the city on March 24.



The port city, considered key to Russian occupation, has been surrounded by Russian troops since early March. As the situation in Mariupol worsens, local Ukrainian authorities have left the city to better coordinate regional operations, says this independent think tank based in the United States.



They add that Russian forces continued to shell Kharkiv, and that they hit the place of delivery of humanitarian aid, killing six and injuring 15 people, and they also secured several minor advances in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Biden 80 kilometers away from Ukraine

Tanjug/AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

U.S. President Joseph Biden will visit the Polish city of Rzeszów today, about 80 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, the White House announced.



Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet Biden at the Rzeszów Airport, which is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Lviv, in western Ukraine.



The White House stated last night that it would inform Biden in that city about the humanitarian situation and the influx of refugees from Ukraine since February 24, when Russia started the invasion of that country.



Biden will meet with U.S. soldiers stationed in the region, and during the evening he will visit Warsaw, where talks with Duda are scheduled for tomorrow.



Biden will then deliver a speech "on the united efforts of the free world to support the Ukrainian people, to hold Russia accountable for its brutal war and to defend a future based on democratic principles," the White House added.



U.S. President is coming to Poland from Brussels, where he participated in several summits - NATO, the Group of Seven most industrialized countries (G7) and the meeting with the leaders of the European Union.