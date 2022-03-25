World Germany: The next "target" is the Western Balkans German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Europe should be on guard because of Russia's efforts to destabilize the Western Balkans. Source: Voice of America Friday, March 25, 2022 | 09:41 Tweet Share EPA-EFE CLEMENS BILAN

Baerbock told reporters in Berlin that similar moves preceded the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite Moscow's denials that it was preparing for an attack, the Voice of America reported, citing AP Agency.



Russia's similar support for separatist movements in Bosnia could, for example, threaten the integrity and sovereignty of the Western Balkans, Baerbock said after meeting with German counterpart Goran Grlic Radman.



The German official said that the European Union and its partners will do everything they can to help the countries with a large number of Ukrainian refugees, especially Moldova, which received the largest number of refugees per capita.



Germany has organized the first direct flight to bring refugees from Moldova to Frankfurt, on Friday, and there will be more, German Minister of Foreign Affairs announced.