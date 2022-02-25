World Russians take over Chernobyl? "The reactor is covered with a protective cover" VIDEO According to the latest information, Chernobyl fell into the hands of the Russians. Source: B92 Friday, February 25, 2022 | 07:17 Tweet Share EPA/EFE STRINGER

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in which the reactor exploded in 1986, which is the most serious nuclear incident in history, fell into the hands of the Russians, confirmed the adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mykhailo Podolyak.



The reactor is covered with a protective cover to prevent radiation.



"It is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe, after a completely meaningless attack," he stated, Reuters reports.



He added that it was the most serious threat to Europe today.



Earlier today, Anton Gerashchenko from the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the Russians had captured Chernobyl, but that Russian soldiers from one brigade had surrendered. Namely, Gerashchenko also published a video of a captured soldier whose brigade surrendered.

Moreover, Alyona Shevtsova, advisor to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced that the Russians had taken over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and captured the staff.



However, the information is still being specified.

Chernobyl is located 130 kilometers north of Kiev, according to the AP.



"Our defenders are giving their lives to prevent the tragedy of 1986 from happening. It is a declaration of war on the whole of Europe," Zelensky said.