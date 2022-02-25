World War - Day one: The dead and empty promises are counted; Putin 1: 0 West War broke out. Russian army conquers part by part of the territory, Ukrainians fight to stop them. Planes fall, tanks are on fire. Day one is over. Source: B92 Friday, February 25, 2022 | 07:07 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Moscow says a special military operation has been launched in Ukraine in Donbas and these events cannot be called a war, while Putin explains that his country had no other choice.



Zelensky calls on Ukrainians to take up arms and prepare for resistance at all costs. The West condemns, imposes sanctions, sends messages... but it does not react militarily.

Anonymous declared war on Russia

"Anonymous is currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation. Our operations are targeting the Russian government. There is an inevitability that the private sector will most likely be affected too.



While this account cannot claim to speak for the whole of the Anonymous collective, we can in fact report the truths of Anonymous' collective actions against the Russian Federation. We want the Russian people to understand that we know it's hard for them to speak out against their dictator for fear of reprisals.



We, as a collective want only peace in the world. We want a future for all of humanity. So, while people around the globe smash your internet providers to bits, understand that it's entirely directed at the actions of the Russian government and Putin.



Put yourselves in the shoes of the Ukrainians being bombed right now. Together we can change the world, we can stand up against anything. It is time for the Russian people to stand together and say "NO" to Vladimir Putin's war.



We are Anonymous.



We are Legion".