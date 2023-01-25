World Ukraine is officially becoming more powerful. Everything is confirmed Germany has decided to send 14 "Leopard 2" tanks to Ukraine, the German government announced. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | 13:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

German authorities will send "Leopard 2" tanks to Ukraine and allow their export by other countries, said the spokesman of the German government.



Germany's decision paves the way for Poland, Spain and Norway, which have previously announced they are ready to send tanks.



"This decision follows our well-known line of support for Ukraine as far as we can," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin.