World Air raid alerts across Ukraine, MiGs from Belarus took off; "New wave of aggression" The 335th day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has approved the sending of "Leopard 2" tanks to Ukraine and says he will allow other countries to do the same, "Spiegel" reported.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out that the members of the Alliance should not only send defensive weapons and those that will enable Kyiv to regain lost territories.



In Ukraine, there is also a fight against corruption. The authorities in Kyiv replaced the mayors of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Sumy and Kherson regions.



Among the dismissed politicians are the Deputy Minister of Defense Vyacheslav Shapovalov and the Deputy Head of the Presidential Cabinet Kyrylo Tymoshenko.



Air raid alerts were heard throughout Ukraine after taking off MiG 31K from the territory of Belarus, which carries the rockets "Dagger". These rockets cannot be intercepted and knocked down. According to Ukrainian Channel 24, three MiGs took off from the airport in Machulishchy air base.



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is planning a new wave of aggression and how the beginning of that wave is already aperant in Donbas.