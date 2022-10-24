World The Russians are not retreating: "We stopped them and captured them" Deputy head of the Russian administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, said today that the allied forces repelled the attack. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 24, 2022 | 09:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

They managed to thwart an attempt by Ukrainian troops to break through the defense line near the Inhulets River.



"An attempt to break through the defense line was repelled along the Andrejevka axis in the area of the Inhulec River. So, everything is under control," he announced in a video posted on the Telegram social network.



Stremousov added that the Ukrainian sabotage group was arrested during the night along the Berislav battle line.



"The entire sabotage-reconnaissance group was captured during the night on the Berislav line in the Kherson region," Stremousov said.



He emphasizes that Ukrainian forces continue to try to break through, but to no avail.