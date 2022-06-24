World The Supreme Court of the USA enabled the ban on abortion VIDEO Millions of women in the United States will lose their legal right to have an abortion. Source: index.hr Friday, June 24, 2022 | 17:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The Supreme Court overturned a ruling that legalized the right to abortion 50 years ago across the country.



The Supreme Court annulled the case of Roe v. Wade on Friday, considering that the federal constitutional right to abortion no longer exists.



The U.S. Supreme Court could announce rulings and action on pending appeals including whether to dramatically curb abortion rights when it rules on a case from Mississippi.



The verdict will transform the rights to abortion in America, and some states can now ban the procedure.



Half of the American states are expected to introduce new restrictions or bans.