World Embassy statement: The situation is becoming tense; 110.000 troops at the borderline "The situation in the zone of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict remains quite tense," Ukrainian embassy in Serbia said in a statement delivered to the media. Source: B92 Monday, May 24, 2021 | 11:15

The statement reads that the total number of Russian troops stationed on the borders of Ukraine and Crimea includes up to 110.000 soldiers, up to 1.300 tanks, 3.700 armored vehicles, up to 1.300 artillery systems, including up to 380 missile systems.



"In addition, the Russian occupying army in Donbas consists of over 35.000 soldiers, including more than 2.800 regular members of the Russian Armed Forces.



Russian forces in Donbas, the so-called First and Second Army Corps, are fully integrated into the military management system of the Russian Federation. The group of these forces is subordinated to the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, with its headquarters in Rostov-on-Don", the Ukrainian embassy states.



Despite orders from Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to withdraw troops, most weapons and military equipment systems are still stationed near the Ukrainian border, the statement said, adding that "according to available information, only 3.500-4.000 soldiers have been withdrawn from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea", while all other forces (including along the Ukrainian-Russian state border in the east), their equipment and weapons remained in their previous positions".



In that way, there are about 40.000 Russian soldiers in Crimea at the moment (compared to 32.500 in early March), the statement concludes.



Ukraine believes that Russia continues to undermine negotiations and threatens the fragile situation on the ground, reminding that Russia has already issued more than 538.000 passports to Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, while "occupying forces" continue to violate ceasefire.



"Russia is grossly and systematically violating human rights in the temporarily occupied territories. Pro-Ukrainian activists have been persecuted in Crimea, kidnappings and murders are widespread, and about a hundred people are behind bars due to unsubstantiated, politically motivated accusations. Systematic repressions against the Crimean Tatar people continue. Cities and villages, infrastructure and industrial facilities have been severely damaged in the war zone in Donbas. The temporary occupation is leading to the destruction of cultural and historical heritage, as well as catastrophic environmental consequences in both Donbas and Crimea," the Ukrainian Embassy said in a statement.



It is added that Russia's operations for the escalation of the conflict were accompanied by a daily campaign of disinformation of Russian media platforms and institutions abroad, whose goal is "to discredit the Ukrainian views and justify Moscow's military aggression." "We call on the international community to step up political and punitive pressure on Russia to force the Russian authorities to free the occupied Ukrainian territories, release those arrested, including political prisoners, and enforce international court decisions."



We are convinced that joint efforts, especially within the Crimean Platform, will not only restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but also strengthen the authority of international law and restore peace and stability to the European continent. Russian Federation will bear full responsibility for all crimes committed against Ukraine and its citizens", the statement reads.