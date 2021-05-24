World A report by the U.S. intelligence leaked; Three key things: Wuhan, lab, fall 2019? A report by the U.S. intelligence service states that several researchers from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan got infected in November 2019. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 24, 2021 | 09:43 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ vectorfusionart

The report also states that these people were hospitalized, and new details about the intensity of the symptoms they showed could start a new discussion about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, according to two sources familiar with the document.



State Department report compiled during the Donald Trump administration and published in January states that Chinese researchers fell ill and got infected with COVID-19 in the fall of 2019, but it is not claimed that they were hospitalized, CNN reports.



In a report submitted by official Beijing to the World Health Organization, the Chinese government claims that the first patient with symptoms of COVID-19 was discovered on December 8, 2019 in Wuhan.



However, the American intelligence service does not have reliable data as to why Chinese researchers were hospitalized. "In the end, nothing can definitely be concluded," US intelligence sources said.



Just to reiterate, the WHO sent a team of experts to Wuhan to investigate the origin of the coronavirus, as well as one of the theories that the virus originated in one of the most modern laboratories in the world - the Institute of Virology in Wuhan.



The team, however, did not reach a final conclusion on that.