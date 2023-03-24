World 0

Chaos in France: Bordeaux in flames VIDEO

Protestors set fire to a city hall in Bordeaux this evening.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Recall that millions of French are protesting plans to raise the retirement age.

The day was spent in blockades of railway stations, roads and part of the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Among the protesters were teachers and people from other professions who stopped work and took to the streets to show their anger in the streets after the government pushed through a reform to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

