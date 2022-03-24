World Borrell: Russia has no intention... For now, Russian government doesn't intend to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine, because it has not achieved military goals, said EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 10:43 Tweet Share EPA/YVES HERMAN / POOL

"Currently, Russia does not want to sit down and talk about anything. What it wants is to occupy the territory. It wants to surround the coast to the border with Moldova and cut Ukraine off from the sea. It wants to talk seriously only when it secures a position of force," Borrell stated for Spanish TVE, Reuters reports.



The European Union and its allies will continue to deliver military aid to the Ukrainian army, Borrell added. "It is important because everything will be decided in the next 15 days. Ukraine's ability to resist will be something that will make history," he said.