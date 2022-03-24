World Everything to be said re: Madeleine Albright was compiled briefly by Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the death of Madeleine Albright, who passed away on Wednesday, on her Telegram account. Source: Novosti Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 09:48 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

Albright, who was the first woman in the position of the U.S. Secretary of State and who is considered the ideologue of the NATO aggression on the FRY, died at the age of 84 from cancer.



"Madeleine Albright, U.S. Secretary of State, the ideologist of the bombing of Belgrade, died yesterday, on the eve of the anniversary of her Balkan achievements," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.



She wrote that Albright's legacy was not just the bombing of Serbs, and reminded of the monstrous statement of the former U.S. Secretary of State about Iraqi children who died due to sanctions.



On CBS's 60 Minutes show on May 12, 1996, journalist and host of the show, Leslie Stahl, raised the topic of sanctions against Iraq. “We have heard that more than half a million children have died from the sanctions against Iraq. More than in Hiroshima. And do you think it’s justified?“, the journalist had asked Albright. "I think it’s a very difficult choice. But we think it’s justified,” Albright said.



Zakharova ironically asked if the former secretary of state fell under any sanctions after that.



"Of course not. Only a monument to her was erected in Kosovo for the murders of Serbs. The opening ceremony was attended by Kosovo President Hashim Thaci. Former field commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army, which traded in the organs of killed Serbs," Zakharova said.



In the end, Zakharova wrote: "To understand who we are opposing in this world".