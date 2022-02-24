World Putin sharply warned: "Do not try to interfere" In a special address early this morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned all those who could possibly interfere in the situation in Ukraine. Source: Sputnik Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 08:38 Tweet Share Tanjug/Russian Presidential Press Service via AP

"Now a few very important words for those who might be tempted to interfere in the events that are happening: whoever tries to hinder us, moreover, to address threats to our country and people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and that it will lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history", he warned.



Putin said that all the necessary decisions had been made and that he hoped that someone would hear his message.



It should be reminded that Russian President made a decision on a special military operation in Donbas last night. The head of state pointed out that Russia's plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine.



The escalation of the situation in Donbas began on February 17. The Ukrainian army began to shell the positions of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics intensively.