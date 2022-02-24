World State of emergency; Russian tanks reached Donetsk? Zelensky called Putin VIDEO The West has adopted a package of sanctions for Russia. Washington has sent more troops and weapons to Europe. Source: B92 Thursday, February 24, 2022 | 08:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia

The DNR and LNR authorities announced the evacuation of the population to the territory of Russia, after which a general mobilization was introduced.



President of Ukraine called on the reservists to report to the army.

Zelensky called Putin, but...

Volodymyr Zelenski said that he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, but he did not succeed, he said in an address published on his official Facebook account on Thursday in the early hours of local time.



"Today, I initiated a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation. Silence. Although there should be silence in Donbas," Zelensky said.

Russian tanks enter Ukraine

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced on Thursday that its forces oppose the Russian offensive "with dignity" and inflict losses on Moscow troops.



"National defense forces, using the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, are dignifiedly opposing the enemy's attempts to break through the state border," the ministry said in a statement.



"Russian troops are suffering losses", it is concluded.