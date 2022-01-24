World Only fully vaccinated can enter the country A new entry regime came into force in Austria at midnight. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 24, 2022 | 09:04 Tweet Share Tanjug/ AP Photo/Michael Probst

Under the new rules, only travelers who have received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine can enter the country without additional documents.



According to the new Regulation on the COVID-19 regime for entry into Austria, the list of high-risk countries no longer applies.



Thus, citizens all over the world who received a booster dose can enter Austria without additional conditions.



The reason for the relaxation of the regime for entering the country is the fact that the omicron strain has become dominant in Austria as well. For those who have not received the third dose of the vaccine, the so-called "2G plus" rule applies, which means that those who have been vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus can enter the country only if they have a negative PCR test.



Persons who have "2G" documents - certificate of previous covid-19 or certificate of vaccination with two doses, and do not have a negative PCR test must be quarantined, which can be terminated after a PCR test that has a negative result.



Entry into Austria for unvaccinated or persons who have not passed the COVID-19 for tourist purposes is de facto not possible.



For entering Austria, vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Health Organization (WHO) such as BioNTech / Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovak, as well as Covaxin, Covovax and Novavax are recognized.



The Russian Sputnik vaccine is not recognized.