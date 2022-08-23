World The Pentagon has been exposed "Politiko" writes that the U.S. authorities have allocated more weapons to Kyiv than the U.S. administration announced. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 09:25 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/icholakov01

The text also mentions that last Friday, a high-ranking representative of the Pentagon admitted at a press conference that the US has been supplying Ukraine with anti-radar missiles "HARM" for some time, without announcing it to the public.



"When we first announced that we were delivering HARM missiles, we did not provide specific information about it. We described it as the delivery of anti-radar systems," said that official, as reported by Sputnik.



Later, the "Yahoo News" portal also wrote about the possibility that the USA handed over ATACMS (the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System) guided operational-tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine.



"It is unclear if this is so, but if it is true, then it contradicts what the administration has announced," states "Politico", adding that sources told them that part of the new package of military aid to Kyiv, which was announced at the end of last week, includes Excalibur guided artillery missiles (revolutionary, extended-range, precision munition).



Those missiles were not listed in the Pentagon's official announcement, which contains a list of weapons in the new tranche of military aid.



"Politico" had access to the official notice regarding the new military aid package, which the administration submitted to the U.S. Congress. In that document, according to the newspaper, it is emphasized that the weapons that Washington supplies to Kyiv "are not limited" to those on the list.



"We admit that these are only assumptions. No one from the administration has confirmed or hinted at the existence of secret arms deliveries to Ukraine. Even if there are, it is unlikely that the U.S. authorities would tell us that there is such a secret decision," the paper concludes.